Court orders arrest of Shamindra, Priyanka in Airbus bribery case

Posted by Editor on April 2, 2026 - 10:25 am

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (April 02) ordered arrest warrants for Shamindra Rajapaksa and Priyanka Niyomali Wijenayake over an alleged Airbus bribery deal.

The order was issued by Asanga S. Bodaragama, the Chief Magistrate of Colombo, after reviewing a request made earlier by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

Shamindra Rajapaksa, the son of former minister Chamal Rajapaksa, and Priyanka Niyomali Wijenayake, the wife of former SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena, have been named as suspects in the alleged bribery incident linked to the purchase of Airbus aircraft.

In addition to issuing the warrants, the Magistrate directed that the order be communicated to all airports across Sri Lanka.

The Department of Immigration and Emigration has been instructed to arrest the suspects if they enter the country and to immediately inform CIABOC.

The case is part of ongoing investigations into alleged corruption connected to aircraft procurement deals involving Airbus.