Former Minister Mahinda Wijesekera passes away
Posted by Editor on April 2, 2026 - 11:13 am
Former Minister Mahinda Wijesekera, a prominent Sri Lankan politician, passed away this morning (April 2).
He was 83 years old at the time of his death.
He was the father of former Minister Kanchana Wijesekera.
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