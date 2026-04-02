Apr 02 2026 April 2, 2026 April 2, 2026 NoComment

Former Minister Mahinda Wijesekera passes away

Posted by Editor on April 2, 2026 - 11:13 am
Mahinda Wijesekera

Mahinda Wijesekera (Photo credit: Nishanka De Silva)

Former Minister Mahinda Wijesekera, a prominent Sri Lankan politician, passed away this morning (April 2).

He was 83 years old at the time of his death.

He was the father of former Minister Kanchana Wijesekera.

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