Sri Lanka moves to protect public services amid energy strain

Posted by Editor on April 2, 2026 - 2:04 pm

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya yesterday (April 1) led the third Cabinet Committee meeting on keeping Sri Lanka’s public services running without interruption, as ministries reported major fuel savings and wider use of online systems amid Middle East-related energy concerns.

The meeting was held online on April 1, 2026 to review progress on decisions taken earlier to maintain public services while managing fuel and energy challenges linked to the conflict situation in the Middle East.

During the discussion, special attention was given to the progress made in carrying out guidelines issued by the Office of the Commissioner General of Essential Services at ministry level.

Officials revealed that by March 31, 2026, the Ministry of Health and Mass Media had reduced diesel use by 42 percent. They also said electricity and water management programs are now being carried out successfully.

The committee was informed that school-level awareness programs on energy management will be held on April 7 and 9, while universities are continuing online activities where possible.

The Ministry of Public Administration said examinations, including the Grama Niladhari entrance exam, were held as planned. It was also noted that many ministries, including Transport, Digital Economy and Justice, are continuing services by using essential staff and online methods.

The meeting also focused on monitoring fuel and energy use in government institutions. It was decided that the steps taken by these institutions and the amount of energy saved will be reported at the next committee meeting.

Meanwhile, discussions were held on launching an urgent public awareness program to prevent water wastage and encourage the use of alternative water sources. This program will be carried out jointly by the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) and the “Clean Sri Lanka” program.

The Ministry of Digital Economy has also prepared a set of instructions for carrying out official duties online. With the agreement of the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government, it was decided to put these guidelines into action.

Accordingly, the necessary circulars will be issued before April 20, 2026, while steps will be taken on April 16 and 17 to assess the feasibility of online work. The committee also discussed raising awareness among independent commissions on operating through online methods.

Attention was further given to monitoring and decision-making through a dashboard that will show daily energy consumption, reserves and public sector employee attendance.

The committee decided to meet again on April 8, 2026.

Among those present at the meeting were the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government Professor A.H.M.H. Abayarathna, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Prime Minister’s Secretary Pradeep Saputhanthri, Commissioner General of Essential Services and Chief of Staff to the President Prabath Chandrakeerthi, and other committee members.