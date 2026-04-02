Pillayan remanded over 2006 Vice Chancellor disappearance
Posted by Editor on April 2, 2026 - 4:58 pm
The Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court today (April 2) ordered former Eastern Province Governor Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, also known as Pillayan, to be remanded over the 2006 disappearance of a vice chancellor in the Eastern Province.
Pillayan had been in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) under a detention order before he was produced before court.
The court ordered that he be remanded pending instructions from the Attorney General in relation to the ongoing investigation.
The case is linked to the disappearance of a vice chancellor in the Eastern Province in 2006.
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