Court orders IGP to arrest State Minister Sanath Nishantha

The Court of Appeal has ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to arrest and produce State Minister Sanath Nishantha in court.

The order has been issued after State Minister Nishantha failed to appear before court this morning (October 13) over a case filed against him on contempt of court charges.

The Judicial Services Commission and multiple Counsel had filed petitions with the Court of Appeal claiming that State Minister Sanath Nishantha has made comments that bring disrepute to the Judiciary and the Magistrates, during a press conference convened at the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) headquarters premises on the 23rd of August 2022.

UPDATE – 12:13 PM: State Minister Sanath Nishantha surrendered to Court soon after an arrest warrant was issued against him by Court of Appeal.