Namal Rajapaksa to take first steps towards policy reforms

Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa said the Sub-Committee on identifying the Priorities in Formulation of Short, Medium and Long-Term National Policies of the National Council will engage with stakeholders next week to discuss how to streamline citizen services and public administration as the first steps towards policy reform.

Namal Rajapaksa was appointed as the chairman of the National Council Sub-Committee recommended by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) last week.

His nomination to this legislative council as the chairman has been proposed by the General Secretary of the party, MP Sagara Kariyawasam and seconded by MP, Ali Sabri Raheem.