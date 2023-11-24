Court rejects Diana Gamage’s request against Sajith Premadasa, Ranjith Madduma Bandara
Posted by Editor on November 24, 2023 - 11:15 am
State Minister Diana Gamage’s request seeking an enjoining order preventing Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa from functioning as the leader of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and Ranjith Madduma Bandara as the SJB General Secretary was rejected by the Colombo District Court today (November 24).
In her petition, Diana Gamage had sought an interim order preventing Sajith Premadasa from functioning as the SJB’s leader and Ranjith Madduma Bandara as the party’s general secretary, alleging that the two politicians are not suitable to hold their respective positions in the main opposition.
