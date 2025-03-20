Court rejects request to unfreeze Keheliya Rambukwella’s bank account

Posted by Editor on March 20, 2025 - 2:21 pm

The Colombo High Court has rejected a request made by the attorneys of former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella to lift the freeze order on his bank account in the parliamentary branch.

The account was frozen as part of an ongoing investigation by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

Colombo High Court Judge Adithya Patabendige delivered the ruling, denying the request to unfreeze the account.

The court’s decision follows a broader investigation into alleged bribery and corruption.

Previously, the Colombo High Court had issued an injunction suspending multiple bank accounts, including 16 fixed deposit accounts and three insurance policies belonging to Rambukwella’s family members, as part of the probe.

The freeze order on these assets was recently extended for another three months.

Rambukwella’s parliamentary branch bank account, where his pension and a compensation amount exceeding Rs. 95.9 million granted for damages caused by a fire at his residence during the Aragalaya were deposited, was also included in the freeze order.

His legal representatives had requested the court to release this specific account, arguing for its necessity.

After reviewing the arguments, the Colombo High Court upheld the existing order, refusing to lift the freeze.