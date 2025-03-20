Sri Lanka’s Local Government Elections scheduled for May 6, 2025

Posted by Editor on March 20, 2025 - 1:57 pm

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has officially announced that the Local Government elections will be held on May 6, 2025.

This confirmation follows the conclusion of the nomination process today (March 20) at 12:00 noon, after which no further nominations were accepted.

The nomination period for the Local Government Elections began on March 17, 2025, covering 336 Local Government institutions. The finalization of the election date came after the completion of this process.

Additionally, the deadline for placing deposits for the elections ended yesterday (March 19). Earlier, the Election Commission had extended key deadlines related to the elections, with the official polling date being determined following the completion of the nomination period.