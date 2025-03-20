Deshabandu Tennakoon further remanded until April 3, 2025
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon has been further remanded until April 3, 2025, after being presented before the Matara Magistrate’s Court today (March 20).
He had previously been remanded until today after appearing before the same court yesterday (March 19).
According to the court order, Deshabandu Tennakoon was held under special security at the Angunakolapelessa Prison yesterday evening.
Tennakoon was wanted in connection with a fatal shooting outside the W15 Hotel in Pelena, Weligama, on December 31, 2023, which resulted in the death of a police officer.
He had an outstanding arrest warrant related to the incident and appeared before the Matara Magistrate’s Court yesterday morning (March 19), accompanied by his lawyers.
On March 17, 2025, the Court of Appeal dismissed his writ petition, which sought to prevent the execution of the arrest order issued by the Matara Magistrate’s Court.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Deshabandu Tennakoon further remanded until April 3, 2025 March 20, 2025
- Court rejects request to unfreeze Keheliya Rambukwella’s bank account March 20, 2025
- Sri Lanka’s Local Government Elections scheduled for May 6, 2025 March 20, 2025
- Harsha calls for urgent review of cigarette tax policy March 20, 2025
- Healthcare strikes unjustified despite historic pay raise – President March 20, 2025