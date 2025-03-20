Buddhika Manatunga resigns as Police Spokesman
Posted by Editor on March 20, 2025 - 7:50 pm
Police Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manatunga has resigned from his position as the Police Spokesman.
It is reported that he resigned from this position due to a personal reason and has submitted the relevant letter to Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya.
