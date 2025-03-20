Buddhika Manatunga resigns as Police Spokesman

Police Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manatunga has resigned from his position as the Police Spokesman.

It is reported that he resigned from this position due to a personal reason and has submitted the relevant letter to Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya.