Criminal gang member and drug trafficker “Parippuwa” arrested

An organized criminal and drug trafficker known as Manawaduge Asanka Maduranga alias “Parippuwa” has been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) during a special operation.

The raid was carried out last night (February 14) in the area of Konkadawala, acting on a tip-off received by the officers of STF’s intelligence unit.

The STF personnel have seized a “TYPE82” live hand grenade in possession of the arrestee.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court had previously issued a warrant for the arrest of the said suspect.

It has been revealed that the suspect was wanted over the murder of a man in a three wheeler at the Maliban Junction in Ratmalana in 2019. Also, the suspect was wanted over several other criminal activities in Sedawatta and Wellampitiya areas.

The 33-year old suspect, from Wellampitiya was handed over to the Ambanpola Police for further investigations.