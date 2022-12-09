Dec 09 2022 December 9, 2022 December 9, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Croatia beat Brazil on penalties to reach semi-finals

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Quarter Final – Croatia v Brazil – Education City Stadium, Doha, Qatar – December 9, 2022 Croatia’s Lovro Majer, Josip Juranovic and Josko Gvardiol celebrate winning the penalty shootout. (Reuters / Hannah Mckay)

Dominik Livakovic saved Rodrygo’s first penalty and Marquinhos hit the post to give Croatia a 4-2 shootout win over Brazil on Friday after their World Cup quarter-final finished level at 1-1.

After a scoreless 90 minutes Brazil took a 1-0 lead with a bit of extra time solo magic from Neymar but gritty Croatia refused to quit, Bruno Petkovic equalising in the 117th minute to send the contest to penalties.

Croatia now await the winner of Argentina and the Netherlands who clash later on Friday.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Quarter Final – Croatia v Brazil – Education City Stadium, Doha, Qatar – December 9, 2022 Brazil players look dejected after being eliminated from the World Cup. (Reuters / Lee Smith)

