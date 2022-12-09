VAT (Amendment) Bill and Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill passed in Parliament by majority votes

The third reading of the Value-Added Tax (Amendment) Bill and Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill was passed in the parliament by a majority vote today (December 09).

Following the third reading of the VAT (Amendment) Bill, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced that it was passed with amendments.

However, the lawmakers of the opposition called for division on the third reading of the VAT (Amendment) Bill, during which 82 MPs voted in favour, and 41 voted against.

The VAT (Amendment) Bill received 82 votes in its favour and 52 voted against it during the division on the second reading.

Meanwhile, the third reading of the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill was passed in Parliament with a majority of 43 votes, with 79 votes in favour while 36 voted against it.

The second reading was also passed with a majority of 42 votes.

Accordingly, the amended Inland Revenue Act will be effective from 01 January 2023.

The parliamentary session commenced at 9.30 a.m. today and the second reading on the VAT (Amendment) Bill and the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill was taken up for debate at 10.30 a.m.