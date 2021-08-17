Daily wage earners must not be forgotten – Keheliya

Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella says the government will adopt a neutral policy despite various requests to impose a lockdown in order to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

Responding to journalists during a media briefing today at the Health Ministry, Minister Rambukwella said daily wage earners must not be forgotten in addition to individuals who receive monthly salaries.

The Minister said discussions on mitigating the pandemic lead to two ends, one the vaccination drive and the other strictly adhering to quarantine regulations.

He said 1.5 million state sector employees receive monthly wages adding however a lockdown will affect the self-employed and daily wage earners.

Minister Rambukwella claimed strict travel restrictions have been imposed adding the public have also taken to heart their responsibilities that is evident through deserted streets in Colombo.

