Sri Lanka signs Rs. 61.5 billion Term Facility with China Development Bank

The Government of Sri Lanka and the China Development Bank have entered into an agreement of RMB 2 billion – approximately Rs. 61.5 billion term Facility today (August 17), the Chinese Embassy in Colombo announced.

The Chinese Embassy in Colombo taking to Twitter said the agreement was signed on a request from Sri Lanka.

The Embassy stated the agreement was penned in order to support the country’s COVID-19 response, economic revival, financial stability and livelihood betterment.

