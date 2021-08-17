Three new Delta variant mutations found in Sri Lanka

The Delta Variant of COVID 19 which has mutated into three different variants (SA 222V, SA 701S, SA 1078S) were identified in Sri Lanka, State Minister Channa Jaysumana told Parliament today (17).

The Delta strain of COVID-19 has a transmissibility 60% – 70% higher than that of other variants and leads to exponential increase in the number of oxygen-dependent patients, the state minister stated.

He said Russia has pledged to supply another large consignment of Sputnik-V vaccines.