Positive response from President for Ranil’s all party meeting

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has responded positively to a request made by former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to call for an all party meeting when the two leaders met today, an official statement from the UNP said.

Mr. Wickremesinghe met with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to discuss the current COVID-19 situation at the Presidential Secretariat.

Mr. Wickremesinghe, who had requested the meeting, asked that an All-Party Leaders meeting be convened. He explained that the political leaders could present proposals on containing the spread of the virus. He also added that the UNP has already presented their own set of proposals.

He also highlighted some of the other issues regarding COVID-19 which have been brought to the Party’s attention.

“President had been positive to the request, but no confirmation whether the conference will be called for,” the UNP statement said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera)