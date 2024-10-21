Damitha Abeyratne joins Democratic National Alliance after leaving SJB
Posted by Editor on October 21, 2024 - 9:19 pm
Actress and political activist Damitha Abeyratne has announced her decision to join the Democratic National Alliance.
Speaking at a media briefing today (October 21), Abeyratne said the move came after several discussions.
She also resigned from all her positions in the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).
Abeyratne expressed disappointment with SJB Leader Sajith Premadasa, saying he failed to uphold her democratic rights.
Her name was removed from the SJB’s list of candidates for the Ratnapura district at the last minute on October 11, 2024.
The Democratic National Alliance, which is contesting the upcoming general election, uses the post box symbol.
