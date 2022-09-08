Damitha Abeyrathne remanded till September 14

Actress Damitha Abeyrathne, who was a leading figure of ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement was today (September 08) ordered to be remanded till September 14 after being produced before Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage.

Abeyrathne was arrested by the Colombo North Divisional Crime Detective Bureau (DCDB) yesterday (September 07) while returning from the ‘Black Hour’ protest staged in Diyatha Uyana area of Battaramulla.

She was arrested for allegedly forcibly entering the Presidential Secretariat and obstructing the duties of police officers during Galle Face protests in July, 2022.

Damitha Abeyrathne was represented by a group of lawyers including President’s Counsel Rienzie Arsekularatne, Counsel Thejitha Koralage, Udara Muhandiramge, Thilina Punchihewa and Eranda Yakandawala.