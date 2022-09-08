Sep 08 2022 September 8, 2022 September 8, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka appoints 37 new State Ministers

Sri Lanka appointed over 30 new State Ministers today (September 08) at the President’s Office in Colombo.

The State Ministers took oaths in the presence of Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

  1. Jagath Pushpakumara – State Minister of Foreign Employment Promotion
  2. Ranjith Siyambalapitiya – State Minister of Finance
  3. Lasantha Alagiyawanna – State Minister of Transport
  4. Janaka Wakkumbura – State Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government
  5. Mohan Priyadarshana de Silva – State Minister of Agriculture
  6. Rohana Dissanayake – State Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs
  7. Lohan Ratwatte – State Minister of Plantation Industries
  8. Indika Anuruddha – State Minister of Power and Energy
  9. Sanath Nishantha – State Minister of Water Supply
  10. Dilum Amunugama – State Minister of Investment Promotion
  11. Vijitha Berugoda – State Minister of Piriven Education
  12. Siripala Gamlath – State Minister of Highways
  13. Shantha Bandara – State Minister of Mass Media
  14. Kanaka Herath – State Minister of Technology
  15. Shehan Semasinghe – State Minister of Finance
  16. Thenuka Vidanagamage – State Minister of Economic Development and Housing
  17. Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon – State Minister of Defence
  18. Arundika Fernando – State Minister of Urban Development and Housing
  19. Tharaka Balasuriya – State Minister of Foreign Affairs
  20. Anuradha Jayaratne – State Minister of Justice and Prisons Reforms
  21. Sathasivam Viyalanderan – State Minister of Trade
  22. Sisira Jayakody – State Minister of Indigenous Medicine
  23. Piyal Nishantha de Silva – State Minister of Fisheries
  24. Prasanna Ranaweera – State Minister of Small and Medium-Scale Enterprise Development
  25. D.V. Chanaka – State Minister of Conservation of Wildlife and Forest Reserves
  26. D.B. Herath – State Minister of Livestock Development
  27. Shasheendra Rajapaksa – State Minister of Irrigation
  28. Dr. Seetha Arambepola – State Minister of Health
  29. Kader Masthan – State Minister of Rural Economy
  30. Ashoka Priyantha – State Minister of Home Affairs
  31. Aravindh Kumar – State Minister of Education
  32. Geetha Kumarasinghe – State Minister of Women and Child Affairs
  33. Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan – State Minister of Rural Road Development
  34. Suren Raghavan – State Minister of Higher Education
  35. Diana Gamage – State Minister of Tourism
  36. Chamara Sampath Dasanayake – State Minister of Primary Industries
  37. Anupa Pasqual – State Minister of Social Empowerment

Sri Lanka with 22 million people is facing its worst economic turmoil since independence from Britain in 1948. Foreign exchange reserves have dropped to historic lows, leaving the country struggling to pay for essential imports of fuel, food and medicine.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe remains Finance Minister, Parliamentarian Ranjith Siyambalapitiya and Shehan Semasinghe were sworn in as State Ministers in the Finance Ministry.

Sri Lanka secured a staff-level agreement for a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) earlier this month but faces an uphill battle to negotiate repayments of billions of dollars with creditors.

