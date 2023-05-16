Danno Budunge song to be listed as a National Heritage of Sri Lanka

Song “Danno Budunge” is to be listed as a national heritage of Sri Lanka based on its uniqueness.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the listing of the song as recommended by the Special Committee appointed on the instructions of Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

The song “Danno Budunge Sri Dharmaskanda” has been popular since time immemorial. It is a song that has continued to influence the nation’s thought and aesthetic values for more than a century.

The song is from the stage drama “Sirisangabo” (1903) by John de Silva, which expresses the historical consciousness colored by the environment of the contemporary Anuradhapura era. The music was composed by Vishwanath Lauji.

The committee decided that there was no legal or other hindrance to make the song a national heritage.

The committee has emphasized that it is not affected by the intellectual property law enforcement in this country.

The Home Affairs Ministry Secretary K.D.N. Ranjith Ashoka is the chairman of the committee, while the Secretary of the Ministry of Buddhasasana and Cultural Affairs Somarathne Vidanapathirana, Director General of the Department of Archeology Prof. Anura Manatunga, Director of Cultural Affairs Department Bhagya Katudeniya, President of Hela Haula Srinath Ganewatta, President of All Ceylon Buddhist Congress Chandra Nimal Vakistha, Literary scholar Sunil Sarath Perera, Musician Lionel Gunathilake, and Retired Ministry Secretary Kanthi Wijethunga function as members.