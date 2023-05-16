One person killed and another injured in a shooting in Weligama

A 52-year-old man was killed and his 20-year-old son was injured in a shooting incident that took place last night (May 15) in Denipitiya in Weligama, police said.

Police revealed that two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle had opened fire at the deceased person and his son using a T-56 assault rifle, who were travelling on a motorcycle, at around 9:40 PM yesterday (May 15).

Shooters have fired around 20 bullets during the incident.

At the time of the shooting, the 20-year-old youth tried to run away but was chased and shot by the gunman.

The injured youth has been admitted to the Matara Hospital, with gunshot injuries on one of his hands and the chest.

Police have also revealed that the deceased was a member of a criminal gang and had previous convictions.

The body of the deceased has been placed in the Matara Hospital.

Police Special Task Force (STF), Weligama Police and officers from several other police stations nearby have started investigations into the incident.