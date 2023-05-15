May 15 2023 May 15, 2023 May 15, 2023 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka President removes three Governors – substitute appointments on Wednesday

Three provincial Governors have been removed from their positions by President Ranil Wickremesinghe today (May 15).

The Governors of the Northern, Eastern, and North-Western provinces were removed from their posts.

Accordingly, new Governors will be appointed for the vacant positions on Wednesday (May 17).

