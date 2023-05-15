Sri Lanka President removes three Governors – substitute appointments on Wednesday
Posted in Local News
Three provincial Governors have been removed from their positions by President Ranil Wickremesinghe today (May 15).
The Governors of the Northern, Eastern, and North-Western provinces were removed from their posts.
Accordingly, new Governors will be appointed for the vacant positions on Wednesday (May 17).
