Dasun Shanaka to remain Captain for ICC World Cup 2023

Posted by Editor on September 20, 2023 - 7:32 pm

Dasun Shanaka will remain as the ODI Captain of the Sri Lanka national Cricket team for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

After the shocking Asia Cup final defeat to India on Sunday (September 17), Dasun Shanaka received criticism on social media regarding his recent performances, with many calling for him to be removed as captain for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

However, selectors have shown faith in Shanaka by retaining him as captain, although the final composition of the squad is still to be determined.

There had been widespread speculation about the skipper stepping down from the captaincy in the aftermath of Sri Lanka’s humiliating 10-wicket defeat at hands of India in the rather one-sided Asia Cup final on Sunday (September 17) in Colombo.