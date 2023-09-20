Sep 20 2023 September 20, 2023 September 20, 2023 NoComment

Lanka Sathosa reduces prices of six essential food items

Posted by Editor on September 20, 2023 - 12:59 pm

Lanka Sathosa today (September 20) reduced the prices of six essential food items.

Issuing a statement, the state-owned corporation stated that the relevant price reduction will be in effect from today.

Accordingly, the prices of the following goods have been reduced:

  • Soya meat – Rs.580 per kilogram  (reduced by Rs.45)
  • Local Potatoes – Rs.290 per kilogram  (reduced by Rs.40)
  • Thai sprats – Rs.1,100 per kilogram (reduced by Rs.30)
  • Garlic – Rs.620 per kilogram  (reduced by Rs.30)
  • Big onions – Rs.195 per kilogram  (reduced by Rs.15)
  • Red lentils – Rs. 299 per kilogram (reduced by Rs.06)
