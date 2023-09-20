Lanka Sathosa reduces prices of six essential food items
Posted by Editor on September 20, 2023 - 12:59 pm
Lanka Sathosa today (September 20) reduced the prices of six essential food items.
Issuing a statement, the state-owned corporation stated that the relevant price reduction will be in effect from today.
Accordingly, the prices of the following goods have been reduced:
- Soya meat – Rs.580 per kilogram (reduced by Rs.45)
- Local Potatoes – Rs.290 per kilogram (reduced by Rs.40)
- Thai sprats – Rs.1,100 per kilogram (reduced by Rs.30)
- Garlic – Rs.620 per kilogram (reduced by Rs.30)
- Big onions – Rs.195 per kilogram (reduced by Rs.15)
- Red lentils – Rs. 299 per kilogram (reduced by Rs.06)
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Lanka Sathosa reduces prices of six essential food items September 20, 2023
- Sri Lanka Customs officers seize ‘Kush’ cannabis worth over Rs. 16 million September 20, 2023
- USAID will continue to support Sri Lanka’s recovery – Samantha Power assures September 20, 2023
- Court orders issued prohibiting ‘Thileepan’ commemorations in Colombo September 19, 2023
- South Korea pledges support for President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s economic recovery plan September 19, 2023