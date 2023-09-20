Sri Lanka Customs officers seize ‘Kush’ cannabis worth over Rs. 16 million
Posted by Editor on September 20, 2023 - 11:34 am
A Parcel containing 1kg 98g Kush cannabis smuggled into the country with an estimated value of Rs. 16.47 million, has been impounded by the Sri Lanka Customs officers.
According to Customs Director Seevali Arukgoda, the parcel had been shipped from Belgium in a container addressed to a location in Wennappuwa.
The contraband will be handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for onward investigations.
