Batticaloa Campus returned to Hizbullah

Posted by Editor on September 20, 2023 - 9:00 pm

The Batticaloa Campus which was taken over by the security forces following the Easter Sunday terror attacks, was returned to former Governor M. L. A. M. Hizbullah.

The former governor M. L. A. M. Hizbullah said that the Batticaloa Campus were returned to him, following a request made to the President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

M.L.A.M. Hizbullah built the Batticaloa Campus with international financial aid to operate a higher education institution.