Batticaloa Campus returned to Hizbullah
Posted by Editor on September 20, 2023 - 9:00 pm
The Batticaloa Campus which was taken over by the security forces following the Easter Sunday terror attacks, was returned to former Governor M. L. A. M. Hizbullah.
The former governor M. L. A. M. Hizbullah said that the Batticaloa Campus were returned to him, following a request made to the President Ranil Wickremesinghe.
M.L.A.M. Hizbullah built the Batticaloa Campus with international financial aid to operate a higher education institution.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Hearing of Danushka Gunathilaka’s case concludes, verdict to be delivered next week September 21, 2023
- IMF chief Kristalina and Sri Lanka President Ranil discuss ongoing reforms and debt restructuring efforts September 21, 2023
- Two killed, two injured in shooting at Avissawella September 21, 2023
- Batticaloa Campus returned to Hizbullah September 20, 2023
- Dasun Shanaka to remain Captain for ICC World Cup 2023 September 20, 2023