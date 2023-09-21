Two killed, two injured in shooting at Avissawella

Posted by Editor on September 21, 2023 - 6:55 am

Two persons were killed and two others injured following a shooting incident last night (September 20) in Thalduwa, Avissawella, police said.

The shooting targeted four persons travelling in a three-wheeler from Avissawella towards Kegalle, who were returning after attending a funeral.

Two persons on a motorcycle had opened fire at the three-wheeler with a T-56 weapon near the Gurupasgoda Bend in Ihala Thalduwa area in the Avissawella police division and had fled the scene.

The four victims were rushed to the Avissawella Hospital, however two of them, a 27-year-old and a 36-year-old, had succumbed to injuries.

The injured persons are aged 42 and 43 years while all four of them are said to be residents of Thalduwa.

The condition of one of the injured persons is critical, hospital sources said.

The motive for the shooting has not been revealed yet and Avissawella Police are conducting further investigations.