IMF chief Kristalina and Sri Lanka President Ranil discuss ongoing reforms and debt restructuring efforts

Posted by Editor on September 21, 2023 - 8:58 am

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, has held a meeting with Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe to discuss vital economic matters.

During the meeting, Ms. Georgieva and President Wickremesinghe delved into the ongoing financial sector reforms and the substantial progress made in debt restructuring initiatives.

The IMF Managing Director commended the Sri Lankan government for its effective measures in curbing inflation and nurturing a conducive environment for business growth, as well as the flourishing tourism industry, the President’s Media Division reported.

She expressed her satisfaction with the government’s commitment to enhancing the overall economic landscape.