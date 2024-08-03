Dayasiri Jayasekera to back Sajith Premadasa in Presidential Election

Posted by Editor on August 3, 2024 - 3:00 pm

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) MP Dayasiri Jayasekera has decided to support Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa in the upcoming Presidential Election.

At a press conference in Colombo today (August 03), Dayasiri said that the SLFP’s Central Committee and Executive Committee decided to back SJB’s “Samagi Jana Sandhanaya.”

He stated, “This is a historic decision for the SLFP. We were against the government recently, and we can’t change that now. We are following the party’s decision from November 11, 2023, to not join the government.” Party members Thilanga Sumathipala and Rohana Luxman Piyadasa were also present.