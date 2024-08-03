Sri Lankan Police sergeant suspended for illegally deflating lorry tire in Wattala

Posted by Editor on August 3, 2024 - 10:45 pm

A Sri Lankan police sergeant assigned to traffic duties at the Wattala Police was captured on camera deflating the front tire of a parked lorry.

The video was shared on social media.

Sri Lanka Police stated that the sergeant’s action was entirely illegal.

As of today (August 3), the officer has been suspended from duty with immediate effect.

Additionally, the police have issued a charge sheet against him, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

The officer claimed he deflated the tire because it was obstructing traffic on the road.