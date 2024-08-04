Four killed in Monaragala shootings, including two police officers, mother and daughter

Four people, including two police officers from the same police station in Monaragala, as well as a mother and her daughter, were killed in separate shootings this morning (August 04).

These incidents are believed to be interconnected. The shootings occurred in the Monaragala, Namal Oya, and Inginiyagala areas.

The deceased officers were from the Karandugala Police Station in Monaragala, according to the Police Media Division.

First, it was reported that a 33-year-old policeman was shot dead at his home in Namal Oya, Ampara, early this morning (August 04).

An unknown attacker came to his house around 2:45 AM, shot him, and then fled. Additionally, a 54-year-old woman and her 17-year-old daughter were shot dead in Nelliadda, Inginiyagala.

In a separate incident, another 42-year-old policeman from the same police station as the deceased officer shot himself with his service weapon inside the Karandugala Police Station today.

Police suspect that this police officer, who committed suicide, was responsible for the earlier shootings that killed the other policeman and the two women.