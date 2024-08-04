Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election printing costs expected to triple

Compared to the last Presidential Election in Sri Lanka, the printing costs of this Presidential Election may increase threefold, says the Department of Government Printing.

Government Printer Ganga Kalpani Liyanage stated that the rise in raw material prices and the increased number of ballot papers being printed are the main reasons.

In comparison with the last Presidential Election, other expenses related to printing ballot papers have also increased.

Accordingly, it is expected that about 800 million rupees will be spent on the printing works for this year’s Presidential Election, said the Government Printer.

The length of the printed ballot in the last Presidential Election was 27 inches.

If the number of candidates increases this time, the length of the ballot paper may increase the printing costs, she said.