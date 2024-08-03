Sri Lanka Immigration and Emigration Department hits record 2023 revenue

Posted by Editor on August 3, 2024 - 9:15 am

Sri Lanka’s Immigration and Emigration Department exceeded revenue forecasts for 2023, earning Rs.42.76 billion, thanks to higher tourist arrivals and passport issuances.

Initially, the department expected Rs.28.1 billion, but it earned a record Rs.42.76 billion, up from Rs.23.83 billion in 2022.

The largest income source was Electronic Travel Authorisation issuances, contributing Rs.17.74 billion (41%), followed by Rs.12.51 billion from passport issuance and amendments, and Rs.7.09 billion from visa issuance/extensions.

Passport processing through embassies added Rs.3.82 billion.

In 2023, the department issued 910,582 passports, compared to 911,689 in 2022 and 382,560 in 2021.

Regional offices issued a record 191,557 passports in 2023, with the Vavuniya office accounting for 56,261, after resuming operations on June 15, 2023, due to high demand.

From 2019 to the end of 2023, the department issued 2.94 million passports.