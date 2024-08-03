Sri Lankan Police Sergeant arrested for taking Rs. 150,000 bribe

A Sri Lankan police sergeant from the Mahabage Police Traffic Division was arrested for soliciting a Rs. 150,000 bribe from a suspect in Uswetakeiyawa.

The Bribery Commission officers made the arrest near the Mahabage courts on Friday (August 2).

The sergeant had promised the suspect, who was involved in narcotics, that in exchange for the money, he would remove the suspect’s name from lists related to the “Yukthiya” Operation and ensure no searches of his house.

The bribe was also meant to allow the suspect to live peacefully without further trouble.

The suspect is set to appear before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.