Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court suspends cabinet decision to outsource visa process
Posted by Editor on August 2, 2024 - 6:00 pm
The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has issued an interim order today (August 2) preventing the Cabinet’s decision to allow two private companies to handle online Visa Electronic Travel Authorization.
The court also issued another interim injunction preventing the implementation of agreements reached with these foreign companies.
This order will be effective until the final determination of the petitions.
The court issued this order while agreeing to hear petitions filed by MPs M.A. Sumanthiran, Patali Champika, and Rauff Hakeem.
