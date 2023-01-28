Death threats again on Sri Lanka’s Election Commission members

Sri Lanka’s Election Commission member M.M. Mohammed received death threats over the phone last night (January 27) forcing him to resign from his post.

According to sources, Election Commission member S.B. Divaratna who received death threats earlier had received death threats once again yesterday (January 27) through Whatsapp.

Earlier, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) had started investigations after Commission members K.P.P. Pathirana and S.B. Divaratna received death threats demanding their resignation from the Commission.

Accordingly, armed police officers have been deployed to provide security to the residences of those two members.