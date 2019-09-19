Decision on UNP Candidate next week – PM
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has announced that a decision on the Presidential Candidate of the United National Party will be taken next week.
General Secretary of the UNP Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said the party leader informed of him of his decision yesterday.
Sir the same way i appreciate your good service you have rendered to our mother country i know as a educated person or let me say the only educated of the 225 now in parliment please take a good decision, please appoint next educated person that is the honorable speaker as the candidate for the presidential place there by you could be prime minister and we Sri-Lankans will have a stable government for the next five years and a government who will not have to face problems by a uneducated president. so be quick and appoint honorable speaker Mr. Karu Jayasuriya