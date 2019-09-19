Sep 19 2019 September 19, 2019 September 19, 2019 1Comment by Administrator

Decision on UNP Candidate next week – PM

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has announced that a decision on the Presidential Candidate of the United National Party will be taken next week.

General Secretary of the UNP Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said the party leader informed of him of his decision yesterday.