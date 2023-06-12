“Deiyandara Sumiya” arrested with Arminius 38 type revolver

An underworld figure known as “Deiyandara Sumiya” has been arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF) while in possession of a German-made modern Arminius 38 type revolver.

The 44-year old suspect, a resident of Deiyandara was arrested on information received by the officers of the STF Special Operations III, during a raid at Deiyandara in Matara.

The STF said the suspect was handed over to the police for further investigations into how this weapon had come into his hands and whether it has been used in any crimes.