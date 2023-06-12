Three people from same family killed in fatal accident at Thulhiriya

Three people from the same family, including a teenage boy, died in a head-on collision between a three-wheeler and a tipper truck in the Thulhiriya area in Warakapola this morning (June 12).

According to Police, the three-wheeler which was travelling from Ambepussa to Alawwa direction collided with a tipper truck that was travelling in the opposite direction at around 5:30 AM today (June 12).

The deceased were travelling in the three-wheeler, and they were identified as a father (40), mother (39), and their 13-year-old son, residents of Rambukkana area, according to Police.

Warakapola Police have arrested the driver of the Tipper Truck while the bodies of deceased individuals have been placed in the Warakapola Hospital.

Police investigation is underway.