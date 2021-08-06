Delta variant spreading ultrafast in Colombo

The Delta variant of COVID-19 has been found to be spreading ultrafast in the Colombo area, Director of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine of the Sri Jayawardenapura University Dr. Chandima Jeewandara stated.

According to a graph shared by Dr. Chandima Jeewandara, lab tests identified that 75% of COVID-19 patients detected in Colombo during the last week of July had contracted the Delta virus variant.

According to the graph, only 13% of Delta virus positive patients were identified during the first week of July.