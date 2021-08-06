SJB will fight against forces opposing free education – Sajith

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa says the Samagi Jana Balawegaya will fight against forces that oppose free education.

MP Premadasa said the government is suppressing teachers, who are fighting for free education.

The Opposition Leader requested the government to hold talks with all stakeholders in the education sector and to continue the Kotelawala Defence University, by developing the university further.

However, MP Premadasa requested that authorities refrain from influencing the current free education system.

He said the current norms within local universities such as freedom of expression, right to free speech and freedom to present one’s perspective while conducting debates on topics should continue without government influence.

MP Premadasa added it is important to follow directives by health authorities, adding that the people were helpless as the government disregarded public concerns.

He stressed the people are burdened due to acts of the government.

