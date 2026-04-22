Deputy Defence Minister commends Navy’s role in ‘Ratama Ekata’ anti-drug programme

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 22, 2026 - 8:17 am

Deputy Defence Minister Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) visited the Special Operations Centre at Navy Headquarters in Akuregoda yesterday (April 21) to review the Sri Lanka Navy’s anti-drug operations under the ‘Ratama Ekata’ national programme and the Government’s “Dignified Life – Secure Nation” initiative.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the visit focused on reviewing the Navy’s ongoing operations against drug trafficking, receiving updates on progress, giving guidance to strengthen the programme, and appreciating naval personnel involved in the effort.

Upon arrival at Navy Headquarters, the Deputy Minister was received by the Commander of the Navy and later accompanied to the Special Operations Centre.

There, the Commander of the Navy and senior naval officers briefed him on the scope and current progress of the Navy’s mission under the ‘Ratama Ekata’ programme.

The briefing included the tactical and strategic methods being used against drug trafficking operations and networks across Sri Lanka’s maritime and land borders.

The Navy said it has been carrying out continuous operations in the seas around the island as well as in inland areas by deploying its personnel and available resources.

Addressing naval officers and ratings at the end of the visit, the Deputy Minister appreciated the Navy’s operations, particularly its continuous maritime surveillance and presence around the island.

He also gave instructions to further expand and improve the ongoing operations with the support of technology in line with current operational requirements, with the aim of strengthening national security.

The Deputy Minister also said the Government would continue to support the national programme.

The Chief of Staff of the Navy and several other senior naval officers were also present on the occasion.