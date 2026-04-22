Sri Lanka’s Ehi Passiko Walk for Peace begins from Dambulla under state patronage

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 22, 2026 - 9:15 am

The Sri Lankan version of the internationally recognized “Walk for Peace,” the “Ehi Passiko” Walk for Peace, began this morning (April 22) from Dambulla with state patronage and is scheduled to continue until April 28, 2026.

The peace march started at 6:30 AM with the participation of the Maha Sangha led by Vietnamese Venerable Pannakara Thero, along with Aloka, the dog accompanying the group.

Before the start of the march, a Sanghagatha Dakshina was held early this morning for the monks who arrived to take part in the event.

The Sri Lankan programme has been organized under the name “Ehi Passiko” (Come and See) Walk for Peace, based on the internationally recognized “Walk for Peace” that drew global attention in the United States last year.

A group of Buddhist monks from the Hương Đạo Vipassana Bhavana Center in Fort Worth, Texas, earlier completed a long-distance peace pilgrimage from Texas to Washington, D.C. The journey began on October 26, 2025, covered about 2,300 miles across 10 states, and ended on February 10, 2026, after 108 days. The march promoted peace, compassion, and nonviolence, and Aloka became a symbolic figure throughout that journey.

The group led by Venerable Pannakara Thero arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday (April 21) from the United States. After arriving, they took part in religious observances in the sacred city of Anuradhapura.

During a ceremony held in front of the Sri Maha Bodhi, Atamasthanadhipathi Pallegama Hemarathana Thero presented a sapling of the Sri Maha Bodhi to Venerable Pannakara Thero.

The Maha Sangha also took part in another religious ceremony held near the Ruwanwelisaya yesterday.

Under the guidance of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, several institutions, including the Clean Sri Lanka programme, are providing support and facilities for the peace walk.

Today’s first-day journey is scheduled to end at the Aluvihare Temple in Matale.

According to the programme, the walk will resume tomorrow from Matale Aluvihare and conclude for the day at the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy.

On the following day, the peace walk will begin from the main courtyard of the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic and proceed to Beligammana Rajamaha Viharaya in Kegalle.

On April 25, the march will continue from Beligammana Rajamaha Viharaya to Tholangamuwa Central College.

On April 26, it will proceed from Tholangamuwa Central College to Yakkala Chandrajothi Vidyalaya.

On April 27, the walk will begin from Yakkala Chandrajothi Vidyalaya and end for the day at Kelaniya Rajamaha Viharaya.

On April 28, the final day of the march, the group is scheduled to leave Kelaniya Rajamaha Viharaya and arrive at Independence Square by 4:00 PM.

After reaching Independence Square, the sapling of the Sri Maha Bodhi is to be ceremonially handed over by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to the Maha Sangha who arrived from the United States.

A procession will then continue from Independence Square to the Gangaramaya Temple, where the “Ehi Passiko” Walk for Peace will come to an end.