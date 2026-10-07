Deshabandu among eight indicted over Weligama hotel shooting

October 7, 2026 - 12:35 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Eight accused, including former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon, were served indictments and granted bail today (October 7, 2026) over the 2023 Weligama hotel shooting.

All eight appeared before Matara High Court Judge Nandana Amarasinghe. The court ordered each accused to be released on cash bail of Rs. 250,000 and four sureties of Rs. 5 million each. Two of the four sureties for each accused must be close relatives.

The case concerns the shooting outside the W15 Hotel in Pelena, Weligama, on December 31, 2023, which resulted in the death of a Colombo Crimes Division police officer.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is conducting investigations into the case.

The case is scheduled to be taken up again on November 27, 2026.