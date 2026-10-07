Former Minister Rohitha Bogollagama arrested over alleged corruption

October 7, 2026 - 2:39 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Former Minister Rohitha Bogollagama has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) over an alleged corruption offence.

According to reports, Bogollagama appeared before CIABOC investigators today (October 7, 2026) to provide a statement in connection with the allegation and was taken into custody after questioning.

The former Minister is expected to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.