Oct 07 2026 October 7, 2026 October 7, 2026 NoComment

Former Minister Rohitha Bogollagama arrested over alleged corruption

Posted by Onlanka News on
Rohitha Bogollagama

Rohitha Bogollagama

Former Minister Rohitha Bogollagama has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) over an alleged corruption offence.

According to reports, Bogollagama appeared before CIABOC investigators today (October 7, 2026) to provide a statement in connection with the allegation and was taken into custody after questioning.

The former Minister is expected to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

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