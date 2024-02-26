Deshabandu Tennakoon appointed as Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Sri Lanka
Posted by Editor on February 26, 2024 - 7:00 pm
Deshabandu Tennakoon has been appointed as the 36th Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Sri Lanka.
Tennakoon received his letter of appointment as the 36th IGP from the Secretary to the President, Saman Ekanayake, on Monday (February 26).
He was appointed as the Acting IGP on November 29, 2023.
Deshabandu Tennakoon joined the police service in 1998 as an Assistant Superintendent of Police.
