Gunshots fired at Hotel in Wellawatta, No injuries reported
Posted by Editor on February 27, 2024 - 8:25 am
A shooting incident occurred near a hotel in Wellawatte, Colombo, Sri Lanka, this morning (February 27).
According to Police, no injuries were reported in the incident.
Investigations revealed that shots were fired towards the hotel using a T-56 firearm.
Furthermore, the suspect is believed to have arrived on a motorcycle and fired the shots before fleeing.
Police are currently conducting further investigations into the incident.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Police sergeant and constable arrested for taking bribe February 27, 2024
- Gunshots fired at Hotel in Wellawatta, No injuries reported February 27, 2024
- Deshabandu Tennakoon appointed as Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Sri Lanka February 26, 2024
- United Petroleum enters Sri Lanka’s fuel market, secures supply contract February 26, 2024
- Sri Lankan opposition parties sign no-confidence motion against speaker February 26, 2024