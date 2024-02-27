Gunshots fired at Hotel in Wellawatta, No injuries reported

Posted by Editor on February 27, 2024 - 8:25 am

A shooting incident occurred near a hotel in Wellawatte, Colombo, Sri Lanka, this morning (February 27).

According to Police, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Investigations revealed that shots were fired towards the hotel using a T-56 firearm.

Furthermore, the suspect is believed to have arrived on a motorcycle and fired the shots before fleeing.

Police are currently conducting further investigations into the incident.