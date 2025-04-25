Deshabandu Tennakoon found in contempt of court

The Matara Magistrate’s Court ruled today (April 25) that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon committed contempt of court by bringing his vehicle into the court premises on April 10, 2025.

Following the ruling, the court instructed the Attorney General to initiate appropriate legal proceedings against IGP Tennakoon before the Court of Appeal.

As the alleged contempt was not committed in the immediate presence or hearing of the court, the Magistrate’s Court does not have the jurisdiction to take direct action. However, considering the seriousness of the matter, Matara Chief Magistrate Aruna Indrajith Buddhadasa today ordered the release of IGP Tennakoon and his driver, while directing that a formal complaint be filed before the Court of Appeal.

Chief Magistrate Buddhadasa emphasized that the judiciary is an institution established by the power of the people, and any challenge to it constitutes an affront to public authority and trust.

IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon, who was remanded for 21 days in connection with the December 31, 2023, shooting near the W15 Hotel in Pelena, Weligama, that resulted in the death of a police officer from the Colombo Crime Division (CCD), was granted bail on April 10, 2025.

Following his release, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) reported to the court that Tennakoon had violated a court order and insulted the judiciary by exiting the court premises in a motor vehicle.

As a result, summons were issued for IGP Tennakoon and his driver to appear before the court today (April 25).